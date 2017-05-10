BNB Art Show

Work of students throughout Bond County will be on display Thursday and Friday.

Randy Alderman said the Bradford Community Building has been turned into a large art gallery. He said all Bond County schools, including Mulberry Grove for the first time, will be represented.

Click below to hear his comments:

Hours for the art show are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Alderman said the community building will also be open Friday afternoon so the public can see the artwork.

The show is free and open to the public. Fifth grade students from Greenville Elementary School will also perform music selections over the two days.