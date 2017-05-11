BNB Shred & Recycle Day

Bradford National Bank will host a Secure Shred & Recycle Day Saturday at their main bank on College Avenue in Greenville.

BNB Vice President of Community Relations and Security Officer Randy Alderman said you can bring your financial documents, cancelled checks, investment records, and more to the bank Saturday, May 13 between 9 and 11 AM. Alderman said the last time the bank held a Shred Day they processed around two tons of documents.

Click below to hear his comments:

For more information, call Bradford National Bank at 664-2200.