Bond-Madison Boil Order

A major water line break in the Bond Madison Water Company system has led to the issuance of a boil order.

The boil order, in effect until further notice, is for everyone living in Bond County who is served by the Bond Madison Water Company, including the village of Pocahontas.

Sandy Kuhn, operator and manager of the water company, reported the problem was discovered when the Shawnee Road water tower emptied Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A search for the break was initiated and it was learned the broken line was along Illinois Rt. 140, near Shoal Creek. Kuhn said late Wednesday morning that the search for the break was still underway, complicated by the combination of the water lost by the system and the already flooded creek due to recent rain.

Kuhn reported that all customers east of Shoal Creek in Bond County are now getting water from the Greenville system through an arrangement previously entered into by Greenville and the Bond-Madison Water Company.

The connections are around Airport Avenue, south of Greenville, and north of Governor Bond Lake.

Kuhn said Greenville has used the connection on multiple occasions when it had water line breaks, but this is the first time the Bond-Madison Water Company has had to use the Greenville system for water.