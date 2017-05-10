Brownstown Man Killed In Accident

A Brownstown man was killed Tuesday evening in a single vehicle accident in Fayette County.

According to Illinois State Police, at 7:43 p.m., Kenneth W. Eckhardt, age 69, was eastbound on County Road 1750 North, about three miles northeast of Bluff City, when his vehicle left the road to the right and continued east in the right hand ditch. Police say the vehicle continued driving in the ditch until striking a utility pole.

Fayette County Ambulance took Eckhardt to Fayette County Hospital where Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen pronounced him deceased.

Coroner Bowen said a possible medical condition may have led to Eckhardt’s vehicle leaving the road.

According to Bowen, a medical helicopter was in the area responding to a call to the hospital and witnessed the accident happening. Helicopter personnel reported seeing sparks from wires arching when Eckhardt’s vehicle hit the power pole. Bowen said he was at a meeting at the time and the lights went out for a brief time.