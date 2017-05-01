Bus Distraction Wasn’t A Fight

Mascoutah School District officials are reporting a new development in the Mascoutah School District bus crash that occurred last Tuesday on Highway 161. Initial reports indicated the bus driver was distracted by a fight between students on the bus. The driver reportedly took his eyes off the roadway momentarily before the crash that injured ten students Tuesday morning.

Mascoutah Superintendent Craig Fiegel told WGEL the district has updated parents that district officials have reviewed surveillance footage from the bus prior to the accident and no students were out of their seats in a fight. Fiegel said the driver still says he was distracted by some activity among students behind him, but that activity was not a physical altercation.

Fiegel said counselors remain available to students following the crash. The investigation into the crash continues.