Car Struck By Train In Highland

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a car/train accident near Highland Tuesday morning. At 8:17 AM Tuesday, the Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District, Highland Fire Department, and Highland EMS responded to an unmarked train crossing on Farmlane Road near Veterans Honor Parkway where a vehicle had been struck by a train.

The unidentified woman driving the vehicle was seriously injured in the collision, which pushed her vehicle a quarter mile down the track before the train was able to stop.

Highland-Pierron Fire Chief Steve Plocher told WGEL a great deal of equipment had to be manually carried the quarter mile to the scene. Upon their arrival, the biggest challenge on the scene was separating the train from the vehicle. Crews chained the car to the tracks and railroad personnel backed the train down the track. Once separated from the train, crews were able to extricate the driver.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but unable to respond due to the bad weather. Emergency personnel used their Utility Terrain Vehicle to move the driver of the car to an ambulance. She was then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland with what Plocher called “potentially life-threatening injuries and severe head trauma.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation into the accident.