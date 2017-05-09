Carlyle Lake Increasing Downstream Releases

As of 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 456.34 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD), with a release of approximately 7,5000 cubic feet per second (cfs). The inflow for Monday, May 8, 2017 was approximately 13,920 day second feet (dsf). With current precipitation on the ground, Carlyle Lake is currently cresting. In order to free up flood control storage in the lake and to continue to provide benefits to other project purposes, in accordance with the water control plan, downstream releases will be increased to approximately10,000 cfs on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Carlyle Lake Dam is operating as designed, helping to reduce stages on the Lower Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers. Near record precipitation and flows on downstream tributaries including Shoal Creek and Crooked Creek resulted in high water levels downstream of Carlyle Lake that have receded.

Due to the rising water level, breakwaters and facilities at Carlyle Lake have been overtopped and caution should be used when boating near these and other submerged structures. Boaters are also reminded to use caution and watch for floating logs and other debris that may be present. Some township roads around the lake have also become inundated, motorists should use caution when driving in low lying areas around the lake.

All boat ramps are closed except the high water ramps at Tamalco and Boulder will be available for launching. Eldon Hazlet State Park remains closed due to inundation of the entrance road.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation. For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.