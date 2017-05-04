Carlyle Lake Pool Update

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2017 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 451.70 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD) with a release rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second (cfs). The inflow for Wednesday, May 3, 2017 was approximately 22,840 day second feet (dsf). Due to the rainfall that has occurred throughout the past several days, the pool is project to crest at less than 456.0 feet NGVD on Thursday, May 10, 2017. This is about 11 feet above the normal summer pool of 445.0 feet NGVD.

Due to the rising water levels, recreation opportunities at the lake are impacted, however the McNair, General Dean and East Spillway Recreation Areas will remain open. In addition, several private campgrounds around the lake remain open. The Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds will close on Tuesday, May 4th and the Eldon Hazlet State Park will be closing when the lake level approaches 456.0 ft. NGVD.

Other areas that will close as the pool level rises, include the Lakeview, Dam East and Keyesport Fishing Piers, the Coles Creek Day Use Area, and all boat ramps, other than the Boulder High Water Ramp.

Boaters should use extreme caution. Due to the high water level, many breakwaters and other facilities will be overtopped by water and caution should be used when boating near these and other submerged structures. Boaters should become familiar with the location of these structures before launching and must stay clear of inundated recreation areas. Boaters should also watch for floating logs and other debris, which have drifted into the main body of the lake because of the high pool elevation.

At pool elevations above 450.0 feet NGVD, flowage easement lands surrounding the lake are used for flood storage. These lands are private property and are not open to the public recreation. Please use caution when boating and recreating. The surface areas of Carlyle Lake at the normal summer pool of 445.0 feet NGVD is 24,583 acres. The surface area of Carlyle Lake at the projected crest of 456.0 feet NGVD is 46,548 acres.

The pool elevation at Lake Shelbyville, situated north of Carlyle Lake is 606 ft. NGVD, with a release rate of approximately 550 cfs. Lake Shelbyville’s, pool is expected to crest at less than 609 feet NGVD on May 11th.

Carlyle Lake and Lake Shelbyville are working as designed to lessen flooding on the downstream section of the Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers. The average inflow for Carlyle Lake throughout the past three days has been 29,130 dsf with a current release rate of 5,000 cfs.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation. For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil