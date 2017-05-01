Carlyle Lake Update

As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 446.70 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD). The current release rate is approximately 1,050 cubic feet per second (cfs). The inflow for Sunday, April 30, 2017 was approximately 22,390 day second feet (dsf). With current precipitation on the ground, Carlyle Lake is forecasted to crest at 451.5 feet NGVD on Friday, May 5, 2017. Carlyle Lake Dam is operating as designed, helping reduce flood stages on the Lower Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers.

Due to the rising water level, some breakwaters and facilities will be overtopped and caution should be used when boating near these and other submerged structures. Boaters are also reminded to use caution and watch for floating logs and other debris that may be present. Some township roads around the lake will also become inundated, motorists should use caution when driving in low lying areas around the lake.

Boat ramps impacted by the high water conditions will include: Patoka, Allen Branch, and Peppenhorst Branch. High water ramps at Dam West, Dam East, Coles Creek, Tamalco, Apache and Boulder will be available for launching.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation. For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil