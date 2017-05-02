City Budget

The Greenville City Council met in special session last week and adopted a budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

City Manager Dave Willey reported it is a balanced budget with the general fund having a surplus of about $5,000 for the year.

At a previous meeting, the council discussed the city being on Facebook to make announcements, and it was reported by Willey that the city might have to hire another employee who would have among his or her duties, taking care of the Facebook page.

It appears councilmen are inclined to have a city Facebook page.

At the budget adoption meeting, the city manager said no money is there for another employee. He said the city decided to wait and see what the time requirement and commitment turns out to be rather than estimating that information and try to find a way to absorb the expense without additional cost.

The council had to decide which street program to go with this year.

Willey talked about Option A that was favored by four of five councilmen, which would include finishing South Street from Elm Street to the East and several overlays. The package totals around $213,000.

The budget was approved on a 4 to 1 vote with John Gillard voting “no.” Gillard wanted to use city streets option B which would have made improvements on the north end of Beaumont Avenue near Route 140.

This would have included additional sidewalk.

Gillard said he felt the council was putting cost over safety by not installing a sidewalk that could be used by students going to and from the high school. Councilmen Kyle Littlefield and Mike Heath said they also had concerns about children walking along Beaumont Avenue, but both voted for Option A.

Mayor Alan Gaffner noted there are sidewalks from the south that lead to the high school, junior high, and elementary school.

Councilman Jes Adam said he understands the safety aspect on Beaumont Avenue, but he liked option A for the many streets it improves for the cost.