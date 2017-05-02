City Trees Tagged

As part of the City of Greenville’s Arbor Day tree campaign, students from Greenville High School placed informational tags on trees, many of them along College Avenue.

Bill Grider, Greenville public works director, said the tags provide information about the worth of a tree and the benefit of trees to the city. He said about 20 to 40 tags were hung around town.

Click below to hear his comments:

Some signs urge citizens to “Be A Tree Champion.”

Others give the species of the tree and the dollar amount of benefits it gives in a year.

Trees help with storm water runoff, reduce carbon, save electric energy and increase property values.