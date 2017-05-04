City Water Report

The City of Greenville has issued its annual water quality report for 2016.

Copies were included in the most recent water bill sent to residents.

Jim Sutton, supervisor of the water treatment plant, said the report documents the testing parameters for the city. He said some tests are done monthly, quarterly, and annually. The report tells the public what the city tests for and includes results from the past year.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

The city’s water source is Governor Bond Lake.

The report can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s website at Greenville Illinois dot com. Go to “water” under “city departments” and access “consumer confidence report.”