Spring clean-up week in Greenville is May 8 through May 12.

Items should be stacked neatly by the curb, no sooner than one week before the regular trash day.

No batteries, banned electronics, landscape waste, major construction materials, tires, oil or paint will be picked up.

Recyclable items should continue to be placed in the blue recycle bin.

Clean-up week is a joint venture by the City of Greenville and Doty Sanitation.

For more information, call the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644.