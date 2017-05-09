Comets Rescheduled For Busch Stadium

The Greenville Comets baseball team’s game at Busch Stadium has been rescheduled.

The Comets are now slated to play John Burroughs High School at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26. The St. Louis Cardinals are out of town that day, so no tickets are needed to see the Comets perform. Fans can enter the stadium through gate 2 after 5 p.m.

The Cardinals/Cincinnati game, which was also rained out on April 29, has been re-scheduled for Monday, June 26 at 3:15 p.m. Those who purchased tickets for the April 29 games can use them on June 26.

If you cannot attend the rescheduled Cardinals date, the tickets can be returned to Greenville Athletic Director Joe Alstat and he will give out vouchers to attend another Cardinals game this season.

Tickets must be exchanged for vouchers no later than June 1.