Cookout Before GES Concert

Greenville Elementary School students will perform a spring concert Tuesday night in the GES gymnasium. Prior to that concert, the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation will host a fundraising cookout.

Foundation President Don Dillon told us the cookout is meant to be a convenience for parents on a busy night.

Click below to hear his comments:

Serving will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The menu consists of Wes Pourchot’s pork chops, pork burgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks. The concession stand will be in the Greenville Jr. High concession stand adjacent to the gym.