Council TIFs

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, councilmen approved Tax Increment Financing or TIF agreements . . . one with Watson’s Drug Store and the other with MBR Incorporated.

Watson’s plans to create a two-window, drop-off and pick-up drive-through lane along the south side of its downtown business building.

City Manager Dave Willey explained the drive-through will be located where Lucky’s Pet Store used to be, between Firestone and the back of Watson’s (pictured above…a photo of the back of the building is posted below).

Customers would pull in from Third Street and exit into the alley between Second and Third Streets. Willey said the drive-through would be convenient for Watson’s customers and would help with parking around the square.

Willey said the drive-through could be a benefit to the downtown area, producing greater sales tax and more traffic.

Bart Caldieraro, owner of the business, said about 14 feet of the back warehouse section will have to be taken out for the drive-through lane.

The estimated cost of the project is $490,000.

Under the TIF agreement, the city will provide either $125,000 or 25 percent of the total, whichever is less, in TIF benefits. Fifty percent will be paid 60 days after completion with the other 50 percent one year later.

MBR is constructing a new building for Domino’s, across from its current location along Illinois Rt. 127.

In addition to the new Domino’s site, the building will have two other 1,500-square foot spaces for other businesses.

City Manager Willey said the investment for the building is $655,000. Under the TIF agreement, benefits will be a maximum of $75,000.

The council approved both TIF agreements on 5 to 0 votes.