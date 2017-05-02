County Appointments & Bids

In their meeting Tuesday, the Bond County Board approved the appointment of Larry Bingham to the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals and the appointment of Randy Vasel to the Greenville Airport Authority Board.

The board granted permission for a bluegrass festival to be held on the courthouse grounds on May 20 and for the county bicentennial committee to place banners on the courthouse lawn.

Motions were approved to seek bids for several items, including work on the north entrance of the courthouse, the county’s gas and diesel contract, and telephone and internet service for the courthouse annex.