Dayley At Chamber Luncheon

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a special luncheon each of the past four years, featuring a former St. Louis Cardinal’s player.

This year’s event is at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 and will have Ken Dayley as the guest.

John Goldsmith, coordinator of the event, said Cardinal fans of the Whitey Herzog era will remember Dayley as a great relief pitcher who played a big role in the Cards’ trips to the 1985 and 1987 World Series.

Tickets, at $15 for adults and $7.50 for students, are available at Watson’s Drug Store. They must be purchased by noon May 15.

Those attending will get a catered lunch by Wes Pourchot, the program with Dayley and free autographs.

The luncheon is being held at the Donnewald Distributing meeting room in Greenville.