Dayley To Headline Annual Lunch

A member of the 1985 and 1987 National League champion St. Louis Cardinals is the featured guest at the 5th Annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Cardinals Baseball Lunch. Ken Dayley, a left-handed reliever over 11 major league seasons, will greet fans and participate in a question and answer program during the lunch on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Donnewald Distributing meeting room in Greenville.

Coming up through the Atlanta Braves minor league system, Dayley came to the Cardinals in a 1984 trade in exchange for Ken Oberkfell. Dayley soon asserted himself as a reliable reliever in Manager Whitey Herzog’s bullpen. He had one of his best seasons in 1985 when he appeared in 57 games, winning four, and saving 11 while posting a 2.76 ERA. Dayley’s success continued in the postseason that year as he was not scored upon in either the NLCS against the Dodgers or the World Series against the Royals. In his major league career, Dayley had a microscopic 0.44 ERA in 16 postseason appearances for the Redbirds.

Dayley’s major league career ended in 1993 with the Toronto Bluejays. His daughter, Sara, is a popular broadcaster on Fox Sports Midwest.

The Cardinals Baseball Lunch is one of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s most popular events open to the public. Guests in previous years have included Danny Cox, Jack Clark, Ken Reitz, and Ken Oberkfell.

Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students, go on sale Tuesday, May 2 at Watson’s Drug Store. Deadline to purchase them is noon Monday, May 15. The ticket price includes a catered lunch by Wes Pourchot, the program with Ken Dayley, and complimentary autographs. Donnewald Distributing is located at 2100 Samuel Andrews Drive in the Howard M. Wolf Business Park. For more information, contact John Goldsmith at (618) 322-2936.