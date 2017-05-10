FCI Fallen Officer Ceremony

As part of Correctional Officers Week, the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution held its annual fallen officer ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Held in front of the prison, the cere3mony included staff members honoring the 26 officers who died from 1901 to 2013 in the line of duty at U.S. prison facilities.

Guest speaker was United States Marshall for the Southern District of Illinois Don Slazinik. He said the officers being honored are real heroes.

Captain Mike Patterson spoke for the staff, noting the hard work they put in to fulfill their mission.

The National Anthem was performed by first graders from the Greenville Elementary School, directed by Kim Lugge.

FCI staff members read the names of all 26 fallen officers, placing a rose and small U.S. flag near a monument.

The prison’s SORT team presented a 21-gun salute to the dead, and “Taps” was played by Mike and Katie Gouge.