Bond County EMS and the Greenville Fire Protection District responded to an accident at the I-70 Quarter Midget Track at the Bond County Fairgrounds Friday. EMS responded and called fire personnel to the scene around 12:20 PM to assist with extricating a juvenile from a vehicle involved in a crash. Crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes. Fire officials told WGEL the juvenile was taken to Holy Family Hospital by EMS for evaluation.