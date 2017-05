Greenville Firefighters, Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters and EMS, and a Bond County Sheriff’s Deputy responded Wednesday morning just after midnight to a report of people stranded in flood water on Dolls Orchard Road.

Greenville Fire Protection District personnel report there were three people on a car. Firefighters went to them in a boat and brought them safely to shore. There were no injuries.

Rescue personnel were on the scene about two hours.