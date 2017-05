The Greenville College Concert Band seventh annual Mother’s Day Concert is Sunday, May 14, at 4:00 p.m., in the Whitlock Music Center. Bring all your special ladies for a memorable afternoon of musical entertainment.

The Greenville College Jazz Band will perform in concert Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m., also in the Whitlock Music Center. There is no charge for these concerts and everyone is invited. For more information, call Regina at 664-6560.