GFPD Assists Twice Saturday

The Greenville Fire Protection District was called into action twice Saturday to assist other agencies.

On Saturday, the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District was paged to railroad ties on fire at 11:25 a.m. along Singer Road in Sorento. Greenville firefighters provided mutual aide. Crews were on the scene a little over two hours.

The Bond County Sheriff Department, Bond County Area Ambulance, Greenville Fire Protection District, and a medical helicopter were paged to the Exit 41 ramp on I-70 Saturday at 8:34 p.m. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reports there were two motorcycles involved in an accident. One of the drivers was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Further information has not been made available.