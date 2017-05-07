GHS 4-H Food Challenge

The GHS Family and Consumer Science department led by Patti Maurer and 4-H Youth Development Educator Liz Miller with University of Illinois Extension partnered together to provide high school students with an opportunity to experience and participate in the Illinois 4-H Food Challenge on Friday, April 28. Prizes were provided by the Illinois 4-H Foundation and awarded to First place team members: Erica Woods, Ariana Williams, Kaitlyn Barth, Bailey Jackson,Noah Schaefler and Audrey Clasby, Cameron Volkers, Isaac Green and Cheyenne McClain. Second Place team members: Teyah Brown, Deniese Gilliam, Hannah Baer, Kylieen Klump and Donovan Ruble, Lexie Massey, Nasia Hallaway and Lupe Vences. Judging the event were Community Volunteers, Carol Bohle, Mary Young, Edith Gaffner and Kay Bleyer.

The 4-H Food Challenge contest challenges teams of students to create a dish using only a predetermined set of ingredients but no recipe. From these ingredients, team members must identify and prepare a dish to present to judges. During the presentation before judges, team members gave an oral presentation covering food safety, nutrition, and cost analysis for the recipe they have created. Objectives for the 4-H Food Challenge include: To provide opportunity for participants to exhibit their knowledge and skill when preparing and presenting a dish, To provide opportunity for participants to learn from other team members, to Promote teamwork, To give participants opportunities for public speaking, to provide leadership opportunities, and to promote proper food safety techniques and handling. GHS Students have been learning basic nutrition information and food safety and sanitation skills in the Family and Consumer Skills Orientation program. They drew on this information as they participated in the week long activity. Questions about the event contact Patti Maurer,(pmaurer@bccu2.org)at 618-664-1370,or Liz Miller at 618-664-3665.