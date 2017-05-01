GHS Prom Court

“Boots, Bows and Bowties” is the theme of the Greenville High School prom Saturday night.

The highlight of the event will be the crowning of a prom queen and king.

Candidates for queen are seniors Kayla Dannaman, Shayla Ephron, Kadi File, Tatyana Gibbs and Logan Niehaus.

Senior boys in the running for king are Lewis Green, Ryan Hutchinson, Will Sunderland, Matt Timmermann and Camden Wall.

Once again, prom attendees will be introduced upon their arrival at the gym. The public is invited to watch.

The coronation is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the prom will be followed by the post prom party at the school early Sunday morning.