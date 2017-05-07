GHS Prom Royalty

*Check back to this story later this morning for photos from Saturday’s GHS Prom*

The Greenville High School prom was held Saturday night and the highlight was the crowning of a queen and king.

The crowns went to Kayla Dannaman and Will Sunderland.

Click below to hear T.J. Zobrist, junior class president, announce the winners:

Queen Kayla Dannaman is the daughter of Jennifer and Steve Dannaman of Greenville.

King Will Sunderland is the son of Terry and Paul Sunderland of Greenville.

Miss Congeniality was Shayla Ephron. Mr. Nice Guy was Lewis Green.

Other queen candidates were Logan Niehaus, Kadi File and Tatyana Gibbs. Other king candidates were Camden Wall, Ryan Hutchinson and Matt Timmermann.

Pages were Mya Bohannon, daughter of Doug and Carissa Bohannon, and Ganon Turner, son of Brad and Stacy Turner.

The retiring queen and king were Jayla Jack and Ty Ephron.

The theme of the prom was Boots, Bows and Bowties.