Green Finned Hippy Farm is a “beyond organic” farm, in Pocahontas, specializing in high-quality pasture-raised animals and products, owned and operated by Josh and Alicia Davis.

As Alicia Davis recently shared with WGEL, the farm also offers another unique specialty…goat yoga.

Goat yoga involves a one-hour yoga session in a clean pasture surrounded by baby goats and mother goats. Davis said the baby goats are very curious and will play all around yoga participants, sometimes even jumping on their back.

Davis explained that this is not an original idea…it’s actually a trend, happening all over the United States.

Green Finned Hippy Farm’s May goat yoga sessions are scheduled for Saturday, May 13 and May 20. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased through the events tab on their Facebook page. To purchase tickets, search for Green Finned Hippy Farms on Facebook.

The yoga classes are beginner level. Participants must be 14 years old and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.