Greenville College Tower

Construction is underway at Greenville College, along College Avenue, where Hogue Hall used to be.

G.C. President Ivan Filby told WGEL the Hogue Memorial Tower will re-house the bell that was in the original Hogue Hall.

Filby said retired GC professor Dr. Hugh Siefken saved the original beams from Hogue Hall, which will be framed in a cross that will be hung on the side of the college’s gymnasium.

Filby said there are also plans for a time capsule that will be placed in the basement of the Hogue Memorial, to be opened in 50 years.

The college president said the tower and cross display should be completed by September 20.