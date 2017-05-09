Greenville PD April Activity Report

The Greenville Police Department April activity report shows two cases of battery and one of assault.

There was one theft from a motor vehicle and four reports of criminal damage to property.

Officers investigated two offenses involving juveniles and four incidents of possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Police issued six uninsured motorist citations, one for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, one for illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, seven driver’s license violations, two seat belt infractions, and seven speeding tickets.

Officers made 29 traffic arrests and 31 criminal arrests.

They responded to seven traffic accidents.

Area fire district personnel received 64 calls.