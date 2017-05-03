Inaugural Bond County CEO Class

From left to right Jason Kennedy, Reauna Stiff, Jenna Koonce, Alyssa Dothager, Zach Bohannon, Mason Schweppe, Cody Gaffner, Tyler Bryant, Mara Caldieraro, Maddie Hatton, Lauren Meadows, Kaitlynn Smith and Makenzie Riggins.
The Bond County CEO class for 2017-18 traveled with facilitator Roger Sanders, Greenville High School principal Wendy Porter, and GHS guidance counselor Dawn Mulholland to a Mock Trade Show put on by the Montgomery County CEO in Nokomis on April 27.

The trip was the first for the 13 Bond County students, allowing them to familiarize themselves with each other, Mr. Sanders and the CEO program as they corresponded with students from the Montgomery County group who were preparing for the Trade Show, which is the culmination of their school year.

Bond County CEO students Zach Bohannon (center) and Tyler Bryant (right) look at the Bubble Ball presented by Montgomery County CEO student Christian Mizera.
Bond County CEO Students Lauren Meadows (left) and Maddie Hatton (center) try out a video game presented by Montgomery County CEO student Aaron Webb.
Bond County CEO Students offer constructive advice following during their visit to the Montgomery County CEO Mock Trade Show.

Bond County students served as “customers” for the dress rehearsal, visiting each booth with some “funny money” to spend. The mock show allowed for the Montgomery County students to practice their sales presentations and complete their paperwork ahead of the real event. Following the rehearsal, the Bond County students were asked for constructive advice.

The inaugural Bond County CEO class consists of nine students from Greenville High School and four from Mulberry Grove High School.

For more information, visit www.BondcountyCEO.com.

