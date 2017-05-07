Juvenile Charged In Arter Case Allowed To Go Home

The juvenile charged in connection with the death of 18 year old Jacob Arter of Breese, has been allowed to leave juvenile detention and remain in his home with an electronic ankle bracelet.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the 17-year-old, who is charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter, must stay inside his home, leaving only for court or medical appointments approved by his probation officer, and can have no visitors other than adult relatives. The only exception to that rule is if an approved counselor or in-home teacher visits. The juvenile also is banned from using social media and all electronic communication devices other than his mother’s cell phone, which he may use when necessary under adult supervision.

The juvenile was taken into custody the morning of April 23, shortly after the death of Jacob Arter. Authorities say Arter was battered at a clubhouse in rural Clinton County. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

According to the BND, Madison County Detective Scott Voss testified in a recent court case that some witness accounts say the suspect allegedly punched Arter in the head one time and other witnesses said the teen allegedly struck Arter multiple times after he had fallen to the ground. There were reports that the two teens argued prior to the incident.

Clinton County State’s Attorney John Hudspeth requested a special prosecutor for this case as Hudspeth is a relative of the juvenile suspect’s family. David Rands, an appellate prosecutor from the Illinois State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, is handling the case.

The Belleville News Democrat says the prosecution has not sought to have the case moved to adult court. If convicted in juvenile court, a juvenile can be sentenced to a term of incarceration up to his 21st birthday.

The next hearing in the case is set for June 1 in Clinton County Circuit Court.