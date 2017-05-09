KPD Board Elects Officers

At the annual meeting of the Kingsbury Park District Board Monday, officers were re-elected for the next two years.

Scott Crothers and Louanne Theis were elected to the board in the April election and they were sworn in by Board Secretary Jerry Sauerwein.

Crothers remains the board president with Tommy Simpson still vice-president, Jose Lirios still treasurer, and Sauerwein was reappointed board secretary.

Sauerwein reported that the park district’s recreation brochure is now available.

The swimming pool opens May 27, and the baseball and softball seasons start on June 5. The annual fishing derby at Patriot’s Park is June 3.

Sauerwein announced that Donna Riedemann has been hired as a part-time bookkeeper for the district.

The board approved the annual prevailing wage ordinance, as required by the State of Illinois.