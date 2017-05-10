Lee Roessler To Perform In Greenville

Contemporary Christian music artist Lee Roessler will be in concert in Greenville Saturday, May 13, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S. Prairie Street. This outdoor concert begins at 7 pm, and is free and open to the public.

Roessler recently released his third album, titled Coming Home. He was recently nominated for Best Lead Actor for the 2017 International Christian Film Festival for his role of Will Blessing in the movie Divine Will, which also featured his original music.

Roessler is passionate about creating a spark that will ignite an eager desire to follow Christ. His exuberant charm and genuine faith invites audiences to find their hope and strength in Jesus.

Roessler’s music has appeared on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, Spirit FM, Archangel Radio. He is a popular guest at Christian youth rally’s throughout the country. He has opened for Jeremy Camp and Matt Maher, and has shared the stage with 10th Avenue North, Family Force Five, Skillet and Third Day.

This concert is sponsored by the Greenville Knights of Columbus. Concessions will be available. A free-will offering will be had to benefit the St. Lawrence Youth summer missions’ trip.