Lightning Strike Near Semi

Greenville Firefighters were called this morning just after midnight to a report of lightning striking a semi on Interstate 70. According to the fire department report, firefighters were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. to the report of a lightning strike in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 43 mile marker. Lightning is believed to have struck close to the truck which shut down the truck. Firefighters checked the truck and no damage is reported. There were no injuries and firefighters were on the scene about an hour.