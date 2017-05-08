Local 4-H Members In State Contests

Several local 4-H members competed recently in the State Horse Bowl and Hippology Contests in Champaign.

Luke Raynor of Highland and Tara Plute of Trenton competed in the junior division.

Joely Craver of Greenville and Emma Winkeler of Carlyle competed in the intermediate division

Amber Blackmon of Sorento and Adrianna Russell of Mascoutah competed in the senior division.

Blackmon placed ninth overall in her division, coming in first in the judging phase. Russell placed second in the judging phase. Blackmon and Russell were also part of a Horse Bowl team that included 4-H members from Union and Randolph Counties. They placed third overall in the Horse Bowl Senior Division.