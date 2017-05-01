May & June Blood Drives

The American Red Cross has recently announced the Bond County blood drive schedule for May and June.

On Thursday, May 11, VFW Post #1377 is hosting a blood drive at the Post on South Fourth Street in Greenville. The drive will be held from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.

St. Nicholas Church in Pocahontas will sponsor a drive on Tuesday, May 16, in the church hall. The drive will be held from 2:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

On Tuesday, May 23, a drive will be held in the Municipal Building in Sorento. The drive will be held from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

American Legion Post #1180 will sponsor a blood drive on Thursday, May 25, in the Community Building in the Mulberry Grove Park. The drive will be held from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Home and Community Education will host a drive on Tuesday, June 13, in the Family Life Center of the Greenville First Christian Church in Greenville. The drive will be held from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Prospective donors are reminded to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a Red Cross donor’s card when registering.

Those wishing to make an appointment may visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. A donor can also save up to 15 minutes at a blood drive by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass on the day of the drive.

Each drive is open to the public.