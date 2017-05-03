MG National Honor Society

By
WGEL
-
Pictured are: Seated (L-R): Secretary Jade Koertge, President Katie Dugan, Vice-President Kelsie Waters, and Treasurer Dawson Enloe. Second Row (L-R): Kassidy Jolliff, Mason Glascoe, Morgan Felix, Krista Waters, Jacob Linnaberry, Tara Bryan, Alyssa Dothager, Bethany Miller, and Olivia Willis. Third Row (L-R): Reaunna Stiff, Jenna Koonce, Destiny Bernard, Megan Miller, Ashley Jenner, Joey Linnaberry, Kennedy Quick, Maggie Goodin, and Chandler Hans. Back Row (L-R): Trevis Bohannon, Michael Sloan, Ross Tompkins, Logan Childress, Braeden Links
The Mulberry Grove National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on Monday, May 1st. Nine new members were inducted: Alyssa Dothager, Ashley Jenner, Joey Linnaberry, Maggie Goodin, Chandler Hans, Braeden Links, Bethany Miller, Kennedy Quick, and Olivia Willis. NHS officers gave speeches on the four components of National Honor Society: Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character. Those attending were serves cake and punch after the ceremony. Sponsors of the Mulberry Grove chapter of National Honor Society are Karla Harre and Lyndsey Beckham.

