MG National Honor Society

The Mulberry Grove National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on Monday, May 1st. Nine new members were inducted: Alyssa Dothager, Ashley Jenner, Joey Linnaberry, Maggie Goodin, Chandler Hans, Braeden Links, Bethany Miller, Kennedy Quick, and Olivia Willis. NHS officers gave speeches on the four components of National Honor Society: Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character. Those attending were serves cake and punch after the ceremony. Sponsors of the Mulberry Grove chapter of National Honor Society are Karla Harre and Lyndsey Beckham.