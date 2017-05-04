MG Section Ag Mechanics

The Section Ag Mechanics Contest was held Thursday, April 27 at the Vandalia Okaw Center. Ag mechanics has five categories. These include Ag Power, Carpentry, Electricity, Surveying, and Welding.

The Mulberry Grove FFA chapter had a member in each category. As a team the chapter placed second. In Ag Mechanics Allan Schewe got fifth place. Maggie Goodin got second place in Carpentry. Betta Miller got second place in Electricity. In the Surveying category Hannah Albert got fourth place. Dawson Enloe got second place for the Welding category.