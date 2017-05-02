MG Village Officers Take Oath

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday. New and re-elected officers and trustees took the oath of office and were seated. Candice Widger is the new Village Mayor, Tammy Jolliff Board Clerk, Russ Widger is a new board trustee and Cherie Henson and Jim Blankenship were re-elected trustees. Other officers were appointed. Candice Widger is the Freedom of Information Act Officer and the Privacy Act Officer and Brian Cook is the President Pro Temp.

Sealed bids for the purchase of an old fire truck were opened. Three bids were received and the board accepted the bid of David B. Pratt, representing Big River Fire Protection District in Bon Terre, Missouri, for $5,222.90.