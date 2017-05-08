Mulberry Grove Cardinals Care

Mulberry Grove Athletic Director Chad Nelson announces that the Aces’ baseball program has received a grant from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Cardinals Care program.

Nelson said $2,000 was received and plans are to use the money to begin phase one of improvements with a new outfield fence at the baseball field.

The application for funds was submitted by the Mulberry Grove Sports Boosters.

Presenting Nelson with the check were Bill Dewitt III, president of the Cardinals, and Michael Hall, executive director of Cardinals Care and vice president of community relations for the Cardinals.