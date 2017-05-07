Multi Vehicle Accident In Clinton County

A multi-vehicle accident had part of Rt. 50 in Clinton County shut down for at least an hour Friday afternoon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department told WGEL at 3:35 p.m. Friday, five motorists were eastbound on Rt. 50, east of Little Prairie Road. The first four vehicles were stopped for IDOT road construction. The driver of the fifth vehicle, approaching from behind, told deputies she took her eyes off the roadway momentarily to look at nearby flood waters. That car struck the one in front, and a chain reaction of collisions ensued.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies and area fire and rescue personnel responded.

Two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene; three were able to be driven away.

No one involved in the collision was injured.

The juvenile driver involved in the initial collision was issued a citation for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.