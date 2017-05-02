Music Man At G.C.

Greenville College is presenting the musical “The Music Man” Friday and Saturday nights.

Director Jes Adam said the show will be performed at the Whitlock Music Center, the former Free Methodist Church building. The show includes a live orchestra. The cast size is 75 people.

Show dates and times are May 5 and 6 at 7:30 PM and tickets are on sale for $5 at Watson’s, Jo’s Java, and Adam Brothers Coffeehouse.

Adam said “The Music Man” is well known due to the popular movie starring Robert Preston. The GC choir is involved as well as several members of the Greenville Jr. High marching band.

The doors at the Whitlock Music Center open 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with show time at 7:30 p.m.