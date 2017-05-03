Thursday is the National Day of Prayer.

Due to the forecast of rain, the service has been moved to the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

The annual Bond County Day of Prayer event will be held at noon, according to Ward Sussenbach, president of the Ministerial Alliance. The service is expected to last about 45 minutes and will include times of prayer for specific topics.

Click below to hear more:

Sussenbach said there are other National Day of Prayer events in the county Thursday.

Tamalco Christian Church has a prayer breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 AM. The Mulberry Grove First Church of Christ will also serve breakfast at 6:30 AM. There will be a motorcycle ride in the evening to raise awareness of the nation’s addiction epidemic. That ride will end with a prayer service on the courthouse lawn at 6:45 PM.

The National Day of Prayer is held the first Thursday in May, as designated by the U.S. Congress.