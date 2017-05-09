In honor National Nurses Week (May 6-12), HSHS Holy Family Hospital would like to take the opportunity to thank and recognize our nurses who serve our patients each day with Respect, Care, Competence, and Joy. Nursing professionals are a valuable and instrumental part of our hospital. They often work long hours under stressful conditions to save lives, help the sick heal and assist doctors in providing care.

“Nurses are a part of the foundation of this hospital – men and women who take an active role in the well-being of all of our patients,” said Tammy Lett, RN, MBHA, Chief Nursing Officer of Holy Family Hospital. “Please join us in acknowledging the wonderful nursing professionals who have positively impacted your life.”

National Nurses Week was developed to raise public awareness of the value of nursing as a profession and to help educate the community about the vital role nurses play in meeting the health care needs of the community. This year, Holy Family Hospital will recognize National Nurses Week with activities that celebrate our nurses throughout the week.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.