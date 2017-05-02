One Sent To Hospital After Accident

A Bond County Sheriff’s Deputy, Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters, and Pocahontas-Old Ripley EMS responded Monday, at 8:14 a.m., to a 2-car accident on Rt. 140.

According to deputies, Trent Allen Allgood, age 18, of New Douglas, was eastbound on Rt. 140, just west of Pokey Road when his car crossed over the center line into the path of Beth Erin Hunter, age 36, of Pocahontas, who was westbound on Rt. 140. The two cars collided head-on.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley EMS took Allgood to Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.