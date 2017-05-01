PHOTOS: Heavy Weekend Rain

Heavy rain led to some impressive totals for the weekend in our listening area.

Mike Greenwood reported 7 inches of rain over the weekend at his home in Coffeen. A Greenville resident also measured 7 inches of rain on Ash Street. Joe Doll said he received more than 5 inches of rain over the weekend at his farm south of Pocahontas. At the Greenville Sewer plant, 1.04 inches of rain was measured Sunday, bringing their total amount of rain to 5.84 inches at the plant since Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reports record-breaking rain totals. In St. Louis record rainfall was reported Saturday, totaling 3.15 inches in the city. That number broke the previous one-day total of 2.29 inches, which was set in 1911.

If you’d like to submit photos of the flooding, send them to ryan@wgel.com or text it to us on the Bradford National Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300.