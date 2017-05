833 Ameren customers in Greenville were out of power for a time Monday.

The East side of the square, Greenville Elementary School, and points in between were without electric service for about 10 minutes shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Ameren told WGEL the outage was due to one of their crews removing a large limb hanging on a line on Mill Hill.

The limb was likely the victim of the strong weekend weather.