Second Flood Rescue In Two Days

For the second time in as many days, local fire and rescue personnel were called to rescue individuals from cars trapped in flood waters on rural roads.

Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters responded to a report of a car in the flood waters on Dolls Orchard Road with people trapped. This is the same area that saw three people rescued from a car trapped in the flood waters early Tuesday morning.

Greenville firefighters were called for mutual aid.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, personnel rescued people from the vehicle and there were no injuries. Crews were on the scene about two hours.

The WGEL listening area remains under a flash flood watch until 7 AM Friday and a flood warning until 10 AM Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting up to another 3 inches of rain for our area by Friday, which will cause flooded water levels to continue to rise. Officials remind you of the phrase, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. When you see water covered roadways, don’t attempt to drive through them. Turn around and find an alternate route.