Sheriff On Driving In Floods

The heavy rains the past couple of weeks have led to the flooding of public roads, several in Bond County and the surrounding areas.

Three times last week Bond County fire, police and ambulance crews responded to situations where vehicles and occupants were stranded in flood water.

Sheriff Jeff Brown warned area residents of the danger. He said shallow waters can move fast and sweep a car away. He also noted that floods can actually wash the roads away, making it even more dangerous for motorists.

The sheriff said the calls also pose a potential danger for rescuers.

Sheriff Brown said anyone seeking information about flooded roads can contact the sheriff’s office at 664-2151.